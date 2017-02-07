Preparations continue for upcoming Ina Interchange Project closure

As construction crews prepare for the upcoming Ina Interchange closure, Marana drivers can expect delays for the next week.

The following work will continue through Wednesday, February 15, 2017:

Westbound I-10 between Orange Grove and Cortaro roads will narrow to one lane nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Wednesday, Feb. 8, for striping and barrier installation.

Westbound I-10 between Orange Grove and Cortaro roads will once again narrow to two lanes from 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, for striping work.

Ina Road is narrowed to one lane in each direction between I-10 and Silverbell Road. That traffic is now shifted to the north side of the road through fall of 2017.

The intersection of I-10 and Ina Road is scheduled to close beginning at 1 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, barring any weather-related delays. The closure will stay in place for about 25 months. Ina Road, east and west of I-10, will stay open. ADOT will maintain access to all businesses in the work zone.

The westbound I-10 frontage road at the Orange Grove on-ramp is also set to close beginning at 1 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. That closure will be in place for about 25 months.

Massingale Road is closed at the westbound I-10 frontage road through late 2018 while the frontage road is reconstructed. Drivers should use Camino de Oeste instead.

The interchange reconstruction project will change traffic flow in the area.

The entire plan consists of widening I-10 to accommodate an additional lane in each direction. Crews will also widen Ina Road between Silverbell Road and Camino De La Cruz.

The project is managed by Arizona Department of Transportation. It's part Regional Transportation Authority. The voter-approved, $2.1 billion RTA plan will be implemented through 2026. Details about the full plan are available at www.RTAmobility.com.

Drivers can also download the free, Town of Marana "Project Ina" app for the latest on business and road closures in the construction zone.

