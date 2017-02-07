Celebrate National Pizza Day with Fired Pie's 'Meaty Italian'

This Thursday, February 9 is National Pizza Day.

You can head down to Fired Pie to get a tasty deal. Co-owner Fred Morgan joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to make a "Meaty Italian Pizza."

Recipe:

• 6 ½ oz of pizza dough

• 1 ½ oz homemade pizza sauce

• 1 cup freshly shredded mozzarella cheese

• 1 ½ oz pepperoni

• 1 ½ oz capricola

• 1 ½ oz salami

• 2 oz sausage (mild or spicy)

Roll pizza dough out to 11 inch pizza base. Spread pizza sauce on. Top with cheese and add the rest of the toppings. Bake at 550 degrees for two and a half minutes or until crispy.

Fired Pie has two Tucson locations. For more information visit: http://firedpie.com.

