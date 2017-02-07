The Great Trade in at Babies "R" Us

Trade in your old baby gear for a great discount on new items. It's all part of the Great Trade-In Event at Babies "R" Us.

Now till Feb. 20, you can trade in old, outdated, outgrown or unused gear and furniture in exchange for 25% off a new item.

The Great Trade-In Event helps to get rid of unsafe baby items.

