Tuesday's Tail: Meet Taz

This week's Tuesday's Tail is Taz!



He is a sweet senior looking for lots of snuggles.



Taz is a member of our Silver Whiskers Club, which means his adoption fee has been waived!



Plus, he will also go home with all of his shots, a microchip and a free vet visit voucher! A $17 licensing fee applies to adult dogs.



If you'd like to take Taz home, call Pima Animal Care Center at (520) 742-5900 or head to 4000 North Silverbell Road.



PACC is also holding their "Give Love Promotion" now through Feb. 14, with all adoptions $14 or less.

