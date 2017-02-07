Former Pima County Chief Deputy Radtke to be sentenced Friday - Tucson News Now

Former Pima County Chief Deputy Radtke to be sentenced Friday

By Tucson News Now Staff
Former Chief Deputy Chris Radtke (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Former Chief Deputy Chris Radtke (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Former Pima County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Chris Radtke may have reached a plea deal in a money laundering and theft case.

According to a court document filed Monday, Feb. 6, Radtke will change his plea and will be sentenced on Friday, Feb. 10.

Radtke had pleaded not guilty to the charges on October 2016.

He is facing one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and six counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.

Those funds have rules and regulations for how they must be spent.

Radtke is accused of knowingly disguising and diverting the money seized from criminals to the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers account, but the funds were allegedly used by the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the indictment, the money was approved to pay for items like:

  • A new microwave oven for the break room at the Sheriff’s Office
  • Materials to assemble a Santa sleigh for the annual awards banquet
  • Artwork for the chalkboard at the Sheriff’s Office cafe
  • Two model airplanes for more than $600, including shipping

The potential penalties for the charges are up to 20 years and $500,000 for the money laundering and up to 10 years and $250,000 per count for the theft.

