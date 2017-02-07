Sen. Flake releases statement on DeVos vote

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) released the following statement regarding his vote to confirm Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education on Tuesday, Feb. 7:

“Betsy DeVos has been an advocate for school choice and believes that every child should have the opportunity to receive a quality education, regardless of their zip code. I was pleased to vote for her confirmation as Secretary of Education, and I look forward to working with her to roll back the federal government’s reach into education and allow states and localities to determine what’s best for their students.”

