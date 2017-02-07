ONLY ON KOLD: The Art of Deception

Tucson Lyft driver honored at University of Arizona Police Department headquarters, for seeing something and saying something.
Tucson Lyft driver honored at University of Arizona Police Department headquarters, for seeing something and saying something.
The Tucson police homicide detectives are actively investigating a body found near two Pima County high schools.
The Tucson police homicide detectives are actively investigating a body found near two Pima County high schools.
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has signed House Bill 2494 known as the "hot car" bill. The bill allows people to use reasonable force to break into a car to save a minor child or pet locked in a hot car.
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has signed House Bill 2494 known as the "hot car" bill. The bill allows people to use reasonable force to break into a car to save a minor child or pet locked in a hot car.
Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents were busy early this week. Within 72 hours agents arrested 11 people and confiscated three weapons, according to a release.
Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents were busy early this week. Within 72 hours agents arrested 11 people and confiscated three weapons, according to a release.
Several southern Arizona landmarks are in the running to be called the best attractions in the state.
Several southern Arizona landmarks are in the running to be called the best attractions in the state.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm watches and tornado warnings for several East Texas counties Thursday afternoon.
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm watches and tornado warnings for several East Texas counties Thursday afternoon.