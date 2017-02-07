Willie Nelson cancels Sahuarita show because of illness

Country music legend Willie Nelson has canceled a concert scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10 at in Sahuarita because of illness.

According to a news release, Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment is working to reschedule the show.

Refunds will be offered by the venues that sold tickets, either Desert Diamond's Rewards Center or Star Tickets.

