Missing girl was southern AZ team's first test

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The search for a missing girl on Tuesday morning, Feb. 7 in Oro Valley was the first deployment for the southern branch of Arizona's Child Abduction Response Team.

Members of multiple law enforcement agencies around southern Arizona responded to the call from Oro Valley Police Department to find a missing 11-year-old girl. OV police reported that she had been found safe approximately an hour later, soon after 9 a.m.

READ MORE: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe

Less than three months ago, these agencies responded in a training exercise involving a mock abduction of a 13-year-old girl. That training, provided by the FBI, established southern Arizona's CART.

Lt. Chris Olson, Special Operations with Oro Valley Police Department, said it was a relief Tuesday morning that the girl was found safe at school, but they respond to calls like this preparing for the worst.

"Really we are treating it like in abduction until we are told differently," he said. "I will take all precautions necessary to make sure we can locate this child safely. If it turns out to be something else, well that's a good thing."

CART essentially helps multiple agencies collaborate on a missing or abducted child so that no one department is drained of its resources. Olson said the first few hours in a case like this are crucial and the search can deplete even larger departments like Tucson if not for the support of surrounding agencies.

Neighborhoods needs to be canvassed, interviews need to be made and sex offender registries need to be checked according to Olson.

He said Tuesday's response to the missing girl was the first time these certified professionals could apply their training in a real life situation.

"It helps us get better at what we need to do, in case this actually does happen," he said. "Hopefully it never will, but these types of events allow us to execute what we were trained to do, see what works, and see where we can do better."

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.