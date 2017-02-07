Missing girl was southern AZ team's first test

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Several southern Arizona landmarks are in the running to be called the best attractions in the state.
The Tucson police homicide detectives are actively investigating a body found near two Pima County high schools.
Alpha Sigma Phi has until May 25 to appeal the Dean of Students’ decision to kick the fraternity off campus for hazing and other student code of conduct violations.
For the second time today, a Tucson high school had to react to a potential threat on campus.
The law requires the rescuer to notify emergency personnel before entering the vehicle and to remain at the scene with the patient until authorities arrive.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several East Texas counties.
Sources confirm that 28-year-old Juan Vazquez, a teacher at South Mecklenburg High School, was arrested on the student sex allegations Wednesday.
A Louisiana State Police trooper, a Marksville police officer, and a Simmesport police officer were injured during a shooting in Avoyelles Parish Thursday afternoon, says a spokesperson with the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office.
