PCSD: Suspect spotted using stolen credit cards

Authorities are looking for a man in connection with the use of credit cards stolen during a home burglary in Green Valley late last year.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said a suspect broke into a home in the 2800 Block of S. Tree Gables Drive on Dec. 20, 2016.

The PCSD said the suspect stole several thousand dollars worth of property and the homeowners' credit cards.

A suspect was later spotted using the stolen credit cards.

The man was described as a while or Hispanic, 5-foot-10 to 6' with an average build and goatee.

He was last seen wearing a dark color hat, blue button-down shirt, green undershirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to cal 911 or got to http://www.88crime.org.

