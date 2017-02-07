Last chance to see some amazing fossilized skeletons for free

Two rarely-seen dinosaur species (foreground), a gigantic marine reptile measuring almost 11 feet in length (in dark matrix on wall), a towering cave bear (corner) and numerous fossil murals from a prehistoric lake system. (Source: GeoDecor)

The west portion of GeoDecor's showroom displays part of The Ice Age Collection, which features the giant megafauna of the Pleistocene. Seen is a massive, fully mounted woolly mammoth, a woolly rhino, a woolly bison and more. (Source: GeoDecor)

A 26-foot-long Triceratops named Bob can be viewed by the public only through February 12, during the 2017 gem and mineral show. (Source: GeoDecor)

This weekend is your last chance to see some amazing fossilized skeletons - a 26-foot long Triceratops, two huge woolly mammoths, and a T-rex skull to name a few.

GeoDecor has opened its 4,000 square foot showroom to the public through Sunday, Feb. 12. The showroom is located at the Mineral and Fossil Co-op, 1635 N. Oracle Road, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

An enormous Tyrannosaurus rex skull from Montana boasts rare ornamental skull bones and neck vertebrae. It is exceptionally well-preserved, prepared and mounted.

A gigantic, 26-foot-long Triceratops known as Bob is a highlight of GeoDecor's display. Stunning in its completeness, Bob is also astonishingly large, even for a Triceratops. Excavated in Bowman County, North Dakota, the individual lived at the end of the Cretaceous, in one of the herds that were thought to have fed near the shorelines of the intracontinental seaway, which isolated the western half of North America from the rest of the continent.

Visitors can also enjoy the spectacular offerings of other dealers at The Mineral and Fossil Co-op - sparkling quartz crystal specimens from a famous American mine; fine amethyst geodes replete with deep purple crystals from the highly regarded Minas Gerais locality in Brazil; colorful, finely polished petrified wood slabs and tabletops; a myriad of fossils and fossil stone decorative items from Morocco in an extensive price range - to name a few.



All fossil preparation work at GeoDecor, Inc. follows scientific and technical guidelines set forth by the Association of Applied Paleontological Sciences. GeoDecor’s fossil preparation specialists are trained and supervised directly by President, Thomas E. Lindgren, who maintains close contact with the scientific community and regularly consults with museums and scientists.



The phenomenal finds will be on public display daily through this weekend only and are offered for sale by GeoDecor, Inc., www.GeoDecor.com, a Tucson company providing fossils and minerals to collectors, interior designers and museums internationally, and twelve other dealers of fine minerals and fossils from all over the world.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.