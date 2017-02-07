Hashknife Pony Express riding along 200-mile mail route

Don't panic if you see several people on horseback near the state highway between Holbrook and the East Valley, this week. It's just the Hashknife Pony Express carrying mail in a reenactment, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Riders will be carrying mail, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 8 through Friday, Feb. 10. According to ADOT they will depart Holbrook at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The Hashknife Pony Express riders will stop at post offices in Heber-Overgaard, Payson and Fountain Hills en route to their final destination in downtown Scottsdale.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Posse has been reenacting this 200-mile route for the last 60 years.

Law enforcement will be in place along the route providing a safe escort for the riders. Mail will be handed off every mile along the route, while riders travel along the edge of the highway or shoulder.

ADOT is advising that motorists should NOT stop along the highway to photograph the riders.

The Pony Express riders will take the following route:

State Route 77, SR 377 and SR 277 to reach the Heber-Overgaard post office around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

They will take SR 260 from Heber to Payson, with a scheduled arrival at the post office about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Pony Express will take SR 87 to reach the Fountain Hills post office about 3 p.m.

The final leg on Friday, from Fort McDowell to downtown Scottsdale, takes them south on SR 87 to the Arizona Canal, where riders will head west.

The Hashknife Pony Express riders get sent off in style!



Thank you to all who attended tonight's Send-Off Dinner. pic.twitter.com/DHD7U9y0r5 — Navajo County (@NavajoCountyAZ) February 8, 2017

For more information on the event click here - HashknifePonyExpress.com.

