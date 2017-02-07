Man sentenced to life in prison for 2013 killing

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

One of two men accused of brutally killing a homeless man in 2013 was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

John Agee was found guilty of murder on Jan. 6 for his part in the killing in the wash tunnels near Granada and St. Mary’s.

Shane Blevins had already pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life with possibility of parole after 25 years.

Authorities said Agee and Blevins lured the victim into the tunnels.

"Once there, Agee attacked the victim with a machete-style sword for close to an hour, causing bone-deep wounds to the head, arms and back," the Pima County Attorney's Office said in a news release. "Seeing that the victim was still alive, Agee grabbed a 36-pound river rock and used it to smash the victim’s head."

