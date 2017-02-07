Some gem show venues planning for more vendors, more customers - Tucson News Now

Some gem show venues planning for more vendors, more customers

(Source: KOLD News 13)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase consists of 44 shows and some of them are looking to expand.

Two examples are the 22nd Street Mineral and Fossil Show and the Pueblo Gem and Mineral Show which is at the Riverpark Inn.

Both have been growing for years, and that's not stopping.

The plan is for more tents and more buildings that can hold more vendors who want to come to Tucson.

"This year we invested heavily in advertising. Lots of bus stops around town and that was an increase of 200 percent over last year. Next year we're going to increase that by five times more. It's all about getting more customers here and more dealers here to spiral up the growth," said Lowell Carhart of the 22nd Street Mineral & Fossil Show. "When you make it bigger you can do a lot more  fun things. You can increase the quality of the experience for both the seller and the buyer."

"Our jewelry Pavilions are completely sold out. Our jewelry venues are completely sold out and our rooms are completely sold out," said Maurice Destouet of the Pueblo Gem & Mineral Show.  

For the city of Tucson the expectation is that more vendors bring in more buyers who pay sales tax, adding to the city coffers.

"Like we have an exhibitor that approached us. We brought them in. They bring another set of buyers. They have a following who will follow them. Those buyers come to the show and buy," Destouet said.    

