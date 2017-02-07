Elderly driver mistakes gas for brake, crashes into Oro Valley orthodontist office

A car crashed into a Dr. JAW Orthodontists in Oro Valley, (10550 N La Cañada Dr.) on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The elderly driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake and crashed into the office, according to the Oro Valley Police Department.

No one was in the building at the time of the crash, according to OVPD.

No injuries were reported.

