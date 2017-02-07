Cochise College to host Youth Arts Festival

The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
