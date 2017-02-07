Cochise College to host Youth Arts Festival

In its third year, the Youth Arts Festival will feature a variety of live performances, engaging activities, and projects that will result in one-of-a-kind art pieces to take home.

“The commission feels it’s important to provide local children and their families with a fun, free opportunity to explore the arts,” says Virginia Thompson, chair of the Arts and Humanities Commission and art instructor at Cochise College, in a recent release. “You never know what may spark a child’s interest and this festival gives kids a chance to try out many different activities all in a single day.”

There will be activities in 2D art, 3D art, music, theater, dance, and literature. The event is geared to children ages 5 to 13. A closing ceremony and prize drawing will be held in the Student Union at 2:30 p.m.

Youth participants must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. Making art can be a messy process, so participants are advised to dress accordingly.

The event is hosted by the Cochise College Art Department in collaboration with the City of Sierra Vista Arts and Humanities Commission, and takes place at Cochise College’s Sierra Vista campus, located at 901 Colombo Ave., on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, contact Virginia Thompson at thompsonpfauv@cochise.edu or call the Oscar Yrun Community Center at (520) 458-7922.

