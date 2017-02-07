National Park Service opens lottery for 2018 Grand Canyon river trips

Have you always wanted to ride down the Colorado River inside the Grand Canyon? Well here is your chance, the National Park Service has opened the lottery for river trip permits for 2018.

These permits are for specific launch dates within calendar year 2018, according to NPS officials there are 463 permits available for noncommercial 12 to 25-day river trips.

Noncommercial river trips must be self-guided, and technical whitewater experience is mandatory on each trip, according to the NPS release. Individuals may participate on a maximum of one recreational river trip per year (either commercial or non-commercial). Those interested in applying for a river trip permit must be 18 years or older.

2018 Main Lottery open and accepting applications. Lottery closes on Wed, February 22, 2017 at 12PM (noon) MST https://t.co/G7fdjS6dpU -gg — Grand Canyon River (@GCRiverPermits) February 1, 2017

You can apply for the weighted lottery by clicking here: https://grcariverpermits.nps.gov. Applications will be accepted through noon (MST) on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Each year in February, a main lottery is held to assign launch dates for river trips occurring the next year. Public notifications regarding main lotteries are made by both email and news release. In addition to the annual main lottery, follow-up lotteries are held as needed throughout the remainder of the year to reassign canceled and/or left-over river trips. Public notifications for these follow-up lotteries are made through email, an RSS feed, and Twitter.

The weighted lottery website can be accessed for free year-round to create or modify an account and to sign-up to receive email notifications. Individuals who are interested in a future noncommercial river permit are strongly encouraged to create an account. Lottery applications are accepted through the weighted lottery website only when lotteries are open.

Self-guided river trips not your thing, and interested in a professionally guided trip, CLICK HERE. You do not need to apply for a river trip permit.



For more information about the 2018 Main Lottery, please visit the Grand Canyon National Park web site, contact the River Permits Office at 1-800-959-9164 or 928-638-7884, or email us at grca_riv@nps.gov.

