Three arrested in connection with Sierra Vista robbery, shooting

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is working a possible burglary case. According to a release, CCSO was notified of suspicious activity around 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11 in the 6000 block of East Pintek Lane in Hereford.
For the second time today, a Tucson high school had to react to a potential threat on campus.
Surveillance video from May 3 shows a man pulling on the front of the machine until part of it comes off.
A person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Goodwill store on Tucson's northwest side Thursday morning, authorities said.
The police reports detail the severity of the child’s injuries.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.
