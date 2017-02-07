Three arrested in connection with Sierra Vista robbery, shooting

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Three Sierra Vista men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery and drive-by shooting this past weekend, authorities said.

The Sierra Vista Police Department said Jamie Olivas, Joseph Buchanan and Rashawn Avery were all arrested.

Olivas, 41, and Buchanan, 48, are multiple counts of drive-by shooting, endangerment and disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon. Both may face a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

Olivas is being held on a $80,000 bond while Buchanan's bond was set at $90,000.

The SVPD said the armed robbery happened at a hotel in the 1800 block of E. Wilcox Drive on Saturday, Feb. 4. Two suspects reportedly took cash and property from three Sierra Vista residents at gunpoint.

The drive-by shooting happened in the 100 block of North 7th Street on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Witnesses told the SVPD several men in a red Chevy truck fired rounds at people fleeing on foot. There was an apparent exchange of gunfire between the groups and several residences in the area were struck with bullets but there were no injuries.

The SVPD said the shooting was a retaliation for the armed robbery.

Avery, a person of interest in the robbery and shooting, is facing charges of misconduct with weapons for being a felon in possession of a firearm, misconduct with weapons in connection with a drug felony and marijuana possession.

