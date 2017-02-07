Two injured in crash at Orange Grove, Oracle

In a news conference Thursday, May 11, the Tucson Police Department announced a public health concern for baby formula.
Some students in Jeaneen Ghori's 4th grade class have been working all year to research, draw and print the 35-page coloring book that teaches people in Guatemala about nutrition.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is working a possible burglary case. According to a release, CCSO was notified of suspicious activity around 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11 in the 6000 block of East Pintek Lane in Hereford.
Tucson Lyft driver honored at University of Arizona Police Department headquarters, for seeing something and saying something.
The Tucson police homicide detectives are actively investigating a body found near two Pima County high schools.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
