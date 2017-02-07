Two injured in crash at Orange Grove, Oracle

A two vehicle crash at Oracle and Orange Grove had traffic backed up Tuesday afternoon, according to Northwest Fire District officials.

One person was not able to get out of their vehicle without assistance. According to NWFD officials the vehicle they were in had an engine compartment fire and with possible assistance from bystanders or an off duty Marana Police officer who stopped, the person was able to get out of the vehicle.

The NWFD reported two people were taken to hospital, one with serious but non-life threatening injuries and the other with minor injuries.

AZ Department of Public Safety officers were able to get the vehicles moved out of the intersection, but traffic was still moving slowly.

