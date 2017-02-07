Speedway, Wilmot intersection back open - Tucson News Now

Speedway, Wilmot intersection back open

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Tucson Police Department) (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Police Department has cleared the scene of an earlier crash at Speedway and Wilmot. 

Three people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman with the Tucson Police Department. 

