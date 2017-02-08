Refugee groups concerned about possible loss of funding - Tucson News Now

Refugee groups concerned about possible loss of funding

By Maria Hechanova, Reporter
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Local refugee resettlement agencies are waiting on edge to find out what the federal courts will decide on the travel ban

Jeffery Cornish with the International Rescue Committee is concerned if the ban is upheld it could hurt the refugees already living here. 

He explained the agency gets federal dollars per refugee who arrives in the U.S. 

If the flow of people stops for several months he's afraid it will reduce he funding for programs that help refugees find work and a place to live. 

Local leaders said that could put them at risk for homelessness. .

It's not only employers that are coming to these agencies concerned if the flow of refugee workers is going to stop. Managers of apartment complexes that set aside units to house refugees are on edge too. 

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • breaking

    URGENT: Tucson police warn baby formula may be contaminated

    URGENT: Tucson police warn baby formula may be contaminated

    Friday, May 12 2017 4:23 AM EDT2017-05-12 08:23:32 GMT

    In a news conference Thursday, May 11, the Tucson Police Department announced a public health concern for baby formula.  

    In a news conference Thursday, May 11, the Tucson Police Department announced a public health concern for baby formula.  

  • BREAKING

    Large fire hits Cunningham Ranch House Restaurant

    Large fire hits Cunningham Ranch House Restaurant

    Friday, May 12 2017 4:16 AM EDT2017-05-12 08:16:40 GMT
    (Source: Bonnie Skogman)(Source: Bonnie Skogman)

    The well-known Cunningham Ranch House Restaurant in Sonoita was hit by a serious fire Thursday night, authorities said.

    The well-known Cunningham Ranch House Restaurant in Sonoita was hit by a serious fire Thursday night, authorities said.

  • Local students make impact in Guatemala through coloring books

    Local students make impact in Guatemala through coloring books

    Friday, May 12 2017 2:13 AM EDT2017-05-12 06:13:54 GMT

    Some students in Jeaneen Ghori's 4th grade class have been working all year to research, draw and print the 35-page coloring book that teaches people in Guatemala about nutrition.

    Some students in Jeaneen Ghori's 4th grade class have been working all year to research, draw and print the 35-page coloring book that teaches people in Guatemala about nutrition.

    •   
Powered by Frankly