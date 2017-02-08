Refugee groups concerned about possible loss of funding

Local refugee resettlement agencies are waiting on edge to find out what the federal courts will decide on the travel ban.

Jeffery Cornish with the International Rescue Committee is concerned if the ban is upheld it could hurt the refugees already living here.

He explained the agency gets federal dollars per refugee who arrives in the U.S.

If the flow of people stops for several months he's afraid it will reduce he funding for programs that help refugees find work and a place to live.

Local leaders said that could put them at risk for homelessness. .

It's not only employers that are coming to these agencies concerned if the flow of refugee workers is going to stop. Managers of apartment complexes that set aside units to house refugees are on edge too.

