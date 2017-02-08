Tucson VA seeking caregivers for Medical Foster Home program - Tucson News Now

Tucson VA seeking caregivers for Medical Foster Home program

Posted by Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System is accepting applications from potential caregivers for its Medical Foster Home program in the Tucson, Sierra Vista, and Casa Grande areas. The MFH program provides veterans an alternative to traditional nursing home placement.

“If you possess good personal care skills, have space in your home and want to make a difference in a veteran’s life, then we are looking for you,” said Jennifer Luther, Medical Foster Home program coordinator at the Tucson VA.

Through the MFH program, caregivers will provide a safe, long-term, home environment and an economical long-term care alternative for veterans who are unable to remain in their own homes because of health issues.

Homes will be subject to inspections by an interdisciplinary team, and the Tucson VA’s Home Based Primary Care medical staff will make routine visits, including some that will be unannounced, to ensure veterans are receiving quality care. 

Caregivers will be screened and matched to veterans who are enrolled in or qualify for the HBPC program. Caregivers can house up to three veterans through the MFH program. If a caregiver wants to house more than two residents, the home must be licensed through the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Caregivers and their homes must meet a variety of criteria, including:

  • Caregiver must be at least 21 years of age
  • Own or rent a home which must be a primary residence
  • Be experienced in giving personal care
  • Provide 24-hour care and supervision
  • Provide three healthy meals per day and snacks
  • Home must meet all federal, state, and local licensure requirements and regulations 

Veteran and/or the veterans’ family will work from a signed agreement that defines the services to be provided. Caregivers are paid directly by the veteran or the veterans’ family, based upon the level of care needed for the veteran.

For more information about qualifying a residence as a VA Medical Foster Home please visit http://www.va.gov/geriatrics/guide/longtermcare/medical_foster_homes.asp or call (520) 792-1450 extension 2453 or email at Calvin.Jenkins@va.gov.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • breaking

    URGENT: Tucson police warn baby formula may be contaminated

    URGENT: Tucson police warn baby formula may be contaminated

    Friday, May 12 2017 4:23 AM EDT2017-05-12 08:23:32 GMT

    In a news conference Thursday, May 11, the Tucson Police Department announced a public health concern for baby formula.  

    In a news conference Thursday, May 11, the Tucson Police Department announced a public health concern for baby formula.  

  • BREAKING

    Large fire hits Cunningham Ranch House Restaurant

    Large fire hits Cunningham Ranch House Restaurant

    Friday, May 12 2017 4:16 AM EDT2017-05-12 08:16:40 GMT
    (Source: Bonnie Skogman)(Source: Bonnie Skogman)

    The well-known Cunningham Ranch House Restaurant in Sonoita was hit by a serious fire Thursday night, authorities said.

    The well-known Cunningham Ranch House Restaurant in Sonoita was hit by a serious fire Thursday night, authorities said.

  • Local students make impact in Guatemala through coloring books

    Local students make impact in Guatemala through coloring books

    Friday, May 12 2017 2:13 AM EDT2017-05-12 06:13:54 GMT

    Some students in Jeaneen Ghori's 4th grade class have been working all year to research, draw and print the 35-page coloring book that teaches people in Guatemala about nutrition.

    Some students in Jeaneen Ghori's 4th grade class have been working all year to research, draw and print the 35-page coloring book that teaches people in Guatemala about nutrition.

    •   
Powered by Frankly