Tucson VA seeking caregivers for Medical Foster Home program

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System is accepting applications from potential caregivers for its Medical Foster Home program in the Tucson, Sierra Vista, and Casa Grande areas. The MFH program provides veterans an alternative to traditional nursing home placement.

“If you possess good personal care skills, have space in your home and want to make a difference in a veteran’s life, then we are looking for you,” said Jennifer Luther, Medical Foster Home program coordinator at the Tucson VA.

Through the MFH program, caregivers will provide a safe, long-term, home environment and an economical long-term care alternative for veterans who are unable to remain in their own homes because of health issues.

Homes will be subject to inspections by an interdisciplinary team, and the Tucson VA’s Home Based Primary Care medical staff will make routine visits, including some that will be unannounced, to ensure veterans are receiving quality care.

Caregivers will be screened and matched to veterans who are enrolled in or qualify for the HBPC program. Caregivers can house up to three veterans through the MFH program. If a caregiver wants to house more than two residents, the home must be licensed through the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Caregivers and their homes must meet a variety of criteria, including:

Caregiver must be at least 21 years of age

Own or rent a home which must be a primary residence

Be experienced in giving personal care

Provide 24-hour care and supervision

Provide three healthy meals per day and snacks

Home must meet all federal, state, and local licensure requirements and regulations

Veteran and/or the veterans’ family will work from a signed agreement that defines the services to be provided. Caregivers are paid directly by the veteran or the veterans’ family, based upon the level of care needed for the veteran.

For more information about qualifying a residence as a VA Medical Foster Home please visit http://www.va.gov/geriatrics/guide/longtermcare/medical_foster_homes.asp or call (520) 792-1450 extension 2453 or email at Calvin.Jenkins@va.gov.

