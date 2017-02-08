Marana businesses prepping for impact from Ina Interchange Project

Rendering of what the interchange will look like (Source: AZ Dept. of Transportation)

Preparations are underway for the Ina Interchange Project, which officially starts in just one week.

As part of the project, Ina Road will go over I-10 and the railroad tracks, which would put an end to the waiting at the railroad tracks for trains to pass by.

Crews will also widen I-10 to four lanes, and Ina Road will go from two lanes to four lanes from just east of Silverbell to Camino de la Cruz.

Both the on and off ramps to I-10 from Ina Road will be closed during construction.

The Marana Chamber of Commerce now reaching out to business owners along the road to make sure they are prepared for the closure.

On Wednesday, about 25 people will walk the stretch of Ina Road between I-10 and Thornydale Road, as well as the frontage road between Cortaro and Ina roads, stopping by nearly 200 businesses.

The goal is make sure business owners know what resources are available during the two-year project.

“I’m expecting some of our clients to be disgruntled, because the traffic is going to be so bad,” said Lark Behrens, owner of Canada Del Oro Pet Clinic.

That is the sentiment of several business owners along the road.

“We have a lot of regular great clients that come and we hope they aren’t inconvenienced,” said Julie Kuever, owner of Teddy’s Dog House.

But some are just excited about the possibilities the new roadwork will bring.

“Kind of excited, a little confused, we don’t know what’s going to happen because it needs to be done,” said Clint Peek, owner of Copper Creek Cookies.

The Marana Chamber of Commerce encourages people who live, shop or work in the area to download the Project Ina app.

It allows people to stay connected to businesses along Ina Road and get traffic updates.

