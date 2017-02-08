TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Tucson police homicide detectives are investigating a body found near two Vail high schools.
Some students in Jeaneen Ghori's fourth grade class have been working all year to research, draw and print the 35-page coloring book that teaches people in Guatemala about nutrition.
The well-known Cunningham's Ranch House Restaurant in Sonoita was damaged by a serious fire Thursday night, authorities said.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is working a possible burglary case in the 6000 block of East Pintek Lane in Hereford.
A Tucson Lyft driver was honored at University of Arizona Police Department headquarters, for seeing something and saying something.
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.
A high school senior allegedly “catfished” more than 130 male students to receive explicit photos, videos.
The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.
Students said a teenager who did not go to school at College Park High came there with a stun gun and the intent to hurt another student.
A fire hazard has prompted the recall of certain Carrier brand and Bryant brand heat pumps used for heating and cooling homes.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
