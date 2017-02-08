TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Sierra Vista police arrested three men in connection to a drive-by shooting, robbery. (Source: SVPD)

TOP STORIES

1. MISSING 11-YEAR-OLD GIRL FOUND IN JUST ONE HOUR

Just one hour after Oro Valley police sent an alert that an 11-year-old girl was missing, she was found safe. http://bit.ly/2kHfOb2

OVPD is asking for the publics help in locating a missing 11 year old girl . Pio is at Oracle and Cool. pic.twitter.com/mZZsTiKx18 — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) February 7, 2017

Authorities say her disappearance was a first for the Arizona's Child Abduction Response Team, a new team in southern Arizona.

Members of multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the call from Oro Valley Police Department to find the girl.

Missing girl showed up @ school this morning but not before several agencies in southern #AZ responded to @OroValleyPD search to find her pic.twitter.com/FtDj2MI5oZ — Craig Reck (@CraigReckNews) February 7, 2017

Less than three months ago, these agencies responded in a training exercise involving a mock abduction of a 13-year-old girl. That training, provided by the FBI, established southern Arizona's CART.

Lt. Mike Olson, Special Operations with Oro Valley Police Department, said it was a relief Tuesday morning that the girl was found safe at school, but they respond to calls like this preparing for the worst.

2. ELDERLY DRIVER CRASHES INTO ORTHODONTIST OFFICE

A car crashed into a Dr. JAW Orthodontists in Oro Valley, located at 10550 N La Cañada Dr., on Tuesday, Feb. 7. http://bit.ly/2lnqHhg

The elderly driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake and crashed into the office, according to the Oro Valley Police Department.

No one was in the building at the time of the crash.

3. THREE ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH DRIVE-BY SHOOTING, ROBBERY

Three Sierra Vista men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery and drive-by shooting this past weekend, authorities said. http://bit.ly/2lnuYBa

The Sierra Vista Police Department said Jamie Olivas, Joseph Buchanan and Rashawn Avery were all arrested.

THEY GOT THEM: Three arrested in connection with #SierraVista armed robbery and drive-by shooting >> https://t.co/9Rag1O5dCI pic.twitter.com/m5bokfGsKk — TucsonNewsNow (@TucsonNewsNow) February 8, 2017

Olivas, 41, and Buchanan, 48, are multiple counts of drive-by shooting, endangerment and disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon. Both may face a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

The SVPD said the armed robbery happened at a hotel in the 1800 block of E. Wilcox Drive on Saturday, Feb. 4. Two suspects reportedly took cash and property from three Sierra Vista residents at gunpoint.

The drive-by shooting happened on Sunday, Feb. 5.

HAPPENING TODAY

Now is a great time to help a veteran.

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System is accepting applications for caregivers.

This is for the Medical Foster Home program, where vets get long-term care at home.

You need to have some experience in personal care, be 21 or older and you must be available around the clock.

For more information, click HERE: http://bit.ly/2kSkz3D

WEATHER

Another beautiful day with highs in the mid-70s.

Tomorrow, we're warming all the up to the high 80s.

Enjoy it now-- we'll be back in the 60s next week!

