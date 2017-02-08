UPDATE: Trico Road reopens after deadly crash

North Trico Road has reopened after a deadly single-car crash on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8.

One man died in the crash on Trico between W. Silverbell and W. El Tiro roads.

No further information about the crash victim was immediately available.

Update: Trico Rd reopens at Silverbell and El Tiro following fatal collision. — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) February 8, 2017

PCSD working single vhcl fatality on Trico Rd. Trico is closed at Silverbell and El Tiro. Please find an alternate route. Thank you. — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) February 8, 2017

