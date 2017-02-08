UPDATE: Trico Road reopens after deadly crash

Authorities have confirmed the body found Thursday afternoon is the Vail teen who went missing from her home hours before.
Sonoita-Elgin Fire District Chief Joseph DeWolf said arson investigators are looking into the cause of Thursday's fire, which he said appeared to start in both the front and back of Cunningham's Ranch House.
In a news conference Thursday, May 11, the Tucson Police Department announced a public health concern for baby formula.
Some students in Jeaneen Ghori's fourth grade class have been working all year to research, draw and print the 35-page coloring book that teaches people in Guatemala about nutrition.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is working a possible burglary case in the 6000 block of East Pintek Lane in Hereford.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
Police arrested a Houma woman for allegedly plotting to hire a hitman to kill her husband.
The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the boy, who had special needs, was staying with his parents at the hotel when he managed to leave their room while the couple slept.
