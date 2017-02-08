UPDATE: Trico Road reopens after deadly crash - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Trico Road reopens after deadly crash

By Alison Dorf, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

North Trico Road has reopened after a deadly single-car crash on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8.

One man died in the crash on Trico between W. Silverbell and W. El Tiro roads. 

No further information about the crash victim was immediately available.

