PET PALS: Meet Hotch!

By Sasha Loftis, Traffic Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

This week's Pet Pal is "Hotch!"

This 1-year-old Shepherd mix really needs a new family. He's been homeless since June!

This sweet boy is smart and energetic, so he would thrive in an active home.

Hotch's adoption fee has also been sponsored. If you'd like to see him, call (520) 327-6088.

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona will also offer adoption specials for Valentine's Day.

