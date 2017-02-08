Community steps up to help cats from hoarding cases

This week's Pet Pal is "Dakota!" She's a sporty gal that would make a great hiking partner.
Today's Tuesday Tails are Zipper and Reva! Reva is a 3 year old pit bull terrier mix. Zipper is a 4 year old shepherd mix. He can be both active and calm.
Before you take man's best friend on a hike with you, make sure you remember how the heat could affect your furry companion.
These classes will be offered on a weekly basis, to teach the dogs how to use their eyes, nose, and ears to recognize rattlesnakes and associate their appearance, scent, and sound with danger.
According to Mark Hart of the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the woman was walking her dog when the javelina attacked.
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.
Police arrested a Houma woman for allegedly plotting to hire a hitman to kill her husband.
The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-1 tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.
A Waco ISD bus was involved in a crash with another car Friday morning, according to Waco ISD spokesperson Bruce Gietzen.
