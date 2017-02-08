Community steps up to help cats from hoarding cases

Pima Animal Care Center is caring for almost 200 cats from recent hoarding cases. (Source: KOLD News 13)

We’ve been telling you about cat hoarding cases that have overwhelmed the Pima Animal Care Center, and now the Tucson community is stepping up to help.

PACC spokeswoman Karen Hollish said there has been an outpouring of support since we ran these stories.

One anonymous donor is offering a matching donation up to $5,000.

PACC is trying to deal with almost 200 cats from hoarding cases.

Many are sick and need medication and special cat food.

Most need to be socialized.

As you can imagine, that takes money and time.

PACC officials told us they are very grateful for the help because they want to be able to heal these cats and put them up for adoption.

If you can’t adopt, PACC is asking for cash donations.

Call 520-724-5984 to donate.

Or you may donate online HERE.

