Chief: Sierra Vista officers get what they asked for in new cameras

The body cameras are a tool that the Sierra Vista police chief said was wanted by the officers. (Source: KOLD News 13)

The noisy beep signals the start - both the beginning of an era for Sierra Vista police, and the literal beginning of a recording.

Every move Sierra Vista officers make will now be caught on body cameras being implemented by the Sierra Vista Police Department, as long as they turn on their cameras. Officers were trained on them Wednesday morning, Feb. 8 and started using them that afternoon.

"This is new to them. This is new technology. They haven't had them," SVPD Chief Adam Thrasher said. "It's going to take a little while for them to remember when they're supposed to turn them on and when they're supposed to turn them off."

It'll be a new method for them with a new muscle memory. The officers will have to manually turn on and off one of the 60 body cameras the department purchased. Each policeman and policewoman on patrol will use them, from sergeants down to officers.

For officers like Annalise Roselli, who is a member of the K9 unit, it can be used as a learning tool.

"They're almost better just in a training sense that you can actually go back and review video, and actually see what mistake you might have made or a different officer made, or something you didn't even see that you can learn from, which is kind of nice," she said.

The price tag for that teaching tool is $400,000. Chief Thrasher said it's a five-year contract, with about $90,000 of it being paid in the first year. The cost includes the massive amount of storage needed to save all the video. The chief thinks it's worth it.

"There's been a lot of studies that have gone on with these body cameras," Thrasher said. "It helps out with the interactions. It records interactions between the police and the citizens. So behavior can change - both on the officers' part and the citizens' part."

Research from the Journal of Experimental Criminology, where they studied officers from Mesa, AZ, shows officers did 9.8 percent more stop-and-frisks and made 6.9 percent more arrests without the cameras. And with them, officers felt more comfortable interacting with people on the street, to the tune of a 13.5 percent increase.

They are a tool that the chief said was wanted by the officers.

"It really was from the bottom pushed up. A lot of the officers had been wanting body cameras - or some type of camera system. They've had them in their vehicles for years. But they wanted one on themselves. So for about three or four years we've been looking at studying different cameras, and figuring out which was the best way to go for us," Thrasher said. "I think the citizens should feel some confidence that there is video documentation of what occurred."

It will mean even more accountability, that the public can see and hear.

"This one seems pretty easy. One button," Roselli said. "I think I can handle that."

