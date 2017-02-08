UA law school hosts public forum on immigration executive order

One of the packed rooms at the UA forum. (Source: Tucson News Now)

The goal tonight was education. As the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law hosted a public forum on President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

Informing people who are affected by the executive orders but also others in this community as well. More than 400 people packed into two rooms to listen to this forum.

"I think a lot of people feel very scared right now and part of that is because they don't have clear information on what's happening," said Nina Rabin, Clinical professor of law. "And we also want to remind people regardless of what the orders say they do still have rights to a legal process."

There was a thorough explanation of what the executive actions mean, and how these policies differ from previous ones, as well as what it would take to carry out and enforce some of these policies.

Tucson News Now spoke with a 'Dreamer' who is a student at a local high school. He says he showed up tonight to clear up any confusion, and that it was inspiring to see just how many resources are out there.

"It's always moving, it's always inspiring to see other people fighting for a cause which you yourself have not been sure if you were in your legal right to do," said Rodrigo Villarreal, Dreamer

Several people are finishing up their consultations right now with immigration attorneys.

There is another immigration law clinic happening Thursday, Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m. at Pueblo High School.

