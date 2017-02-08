Ina Road businesses: We're open during construction

Before Ina Road closes at Interstate 10 for construction, members of the Marana Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Marana walked the streets to show business owners that they don't have to handle the project on their own.



They're encouraging businesses, customers and anyone in the construction area to download the Project Ina app.



Ed Stolmaker, Chairman of the Chamber, said the app and social media hash tags are important for keeping people informed online, but nothing beats the face-to-face interaction from Wednesday's tour of nearly 190 businesses.



"Even in today's world," he joked.



He said most of the responses they received from business owners and managers were positive. Any questions that someone might have for the group touring a businesses that it cannot answer is passed along to the proper agency like the chamber, the town or Arizona Department of Transportation.



"What we're trying to do is eliminate the fear and the anxiety, to be able to support the businesses that are in this area," said Stolmaker.



Brian Talbot, plant manager of Cool Curtains Industries, said he doesn't expect the construction to directly affect his business but he's looking forward to the finished project. He anticipates it will be similar to the current look of Prince Road after businesses there handled road construction as well.



"It turned out really well," he said. "It's going to be better for us in the long run."



Overall, Talbot said he appreciates the town and the chamber taking time to interact with the businesses on Ina Road, including his that's just south on Camino Martin.



A little farther south on the same street is Catalina Brewing, where the owners anticipated the construction when they opened for business almost a year ago.



"The Ina Road exchange has been needing this for awhile," said Brian Vance. "This has brought the community together, probably more so than if it wouldn't have happened."



Hank Rowe said the brewery was receiving updates and information about the construction before it ever started. He said it was encouraging to see so many groups working together to keep businesses open and the community involved.



"Yeah, it's going to be a huge disruption, but how can we all work together?" said Rowe.



Both Rowe and Stolmaker emphasized that Ina Road at Interstate 10 might be closed, but the businesses on both sides of the interstate are open.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.