Intel to make $7 billion investment, bring 10,000 job to Arizona

Chip-making giant Intel said it will finally complete a multi-billion dollar Arizona plant it announced during a visit by then-President Barack Obama to a company plant in Oregon in 2011.

The announcement came Wednesday during a visit by Intel CEO Brian Krzanich with President Donald Trump at the White House.

The Chandler plant was built and then left vacant by the Santa Clara, California-based company.

It had touted the facility as a new $5 billion investment in Arizona that would bring 2,000-3,000 construction jobs to the state. State lawmakers said they expected about 1,000 permanent positions.

The facility was left vacant after market conditions for the chips it planned to make there changed.

Wednesday's announcement increased the investment amount to $7 billion, the total jobs to 10,000 with 3,000 being high-tech positions.

