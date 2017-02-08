Mexico, Arizona officials discuss cross-border trade in Tucson

Pinal County Sheriff's Office has cancelled a Silver Alert for 68-year-old John Vaughan.
This weekend we celebrate the women who raised us. With Mother's day almost here, awareness is being raised about a tough issue, postpartum depression.
Every Thursday we sit down with Movie Critic Herb Stratford to talk about the movies hitting the big screen!
A woman has been accused of contaminating baby formula and returning it to several stores on Tucson's east side. Here are the top five things you need to know about the incident.
Authorities have confirmed the body found Thursday afternoon is the Vail teen who went missing from her home hours before.
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.
Students said a teenager who did not go to school at College Park High came there with a stun gun and the intent to hurt another student.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
A woman has struck a chord with the Internet over an inspirational Instagram post.
