SVPD recognizes AZ Rangers and Sheriff’s Assist Team

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The Sierra Vista Police Department recognized two volunteer organizations for their ongoing support and dedicated service during Wednesday’s in-service training.

SVPD Police Chief Adam Thrasher presented plaques to the Sierra Vista Company of The Arizona Rangers and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Assist Team, expressing appreciation of all they do to aid the Sierra Vista Police Department. Both of these groups assist with a variety of non-enforcement duties.

“With limited resources dedicated to both reactive enforcement and proactive initiatives, the police department benefits greatly from the work of these dedicated volunteers,” Thrasher says.

Community members may be familiar with these volunteer groups from seeing them at local events, where they often provide security. They also perform a variety of other duties including traffic control and other assistance during critical incidents.

“We’re very proud to work with the Sierra Vista Police Department. We’ve always been impressed by the high degree professionalism and cooperation between the sheriff’s office and the police department,” Sheriff’s Assist Team Commander John Black says. The Sheriff’s Assist Team has about 40 members who assist with a wide variety of administrative work, operational support, and other duties.

The Arizona Rangers was originally founded in 1901 as an elite agency dedicated to apprehending outlaw bands in the Arizona Territory. After being disbanded in 1909, the Arizona Rangers reformed in 1957 as a voluntary service organization. The Sierra Vista Company currently has 16 members.

“We’re celebrating our 60th anniversary this year and we’re proud to be helping all of you and backing you up,” Sierra Vista Company of the Arizona Rangers Commander Capt. David Smith told the officers gathered at Wednesday’s in-service training.

