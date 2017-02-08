Tucson school struggling to cope with vandalism is giving back to the community

A Tucson school working to come back from severe vandalism is reaching out to give back to the community, and people in the community are pitching in to help.

Pueblo Magnet High School opened a clothing bank just one month ago, and it's unique in all of the Tucson Unified School District.

It's a school-run clothing bank for students and for the community.

You might say this clothing bank wears two hats.

It's a place where people at Pueblo or out in the community can come and get free clothing and household items when they need them. It's also a training facility for students in Pueblo's Exceptional Education program.

"Transition From School To Work" is a state and federal program managed through the Arizona Department of Economic Security.

It helps prepare the students to get jobs after they graduate. They learn everything from customer service to inventory so their new skills can take them where they want to go.

"It's really hard to say because there's a lot of things that I want to do, but my focus is like to get a job," said Pueblo junior Juliane Douriet.

"Learning how to deal with customers and the way that they're talking," said Pueblo senior Jarod Mamake. "I'm hoping to get a job, and it's good for the community as well and just to help them get free stuff."

"Even though they're struggling, I'm there for them like if they need help or anything so if somebody's finding shirts and all that I could help them," Juliane said.

Students are developing skills to be successful, and that's not lost on their parents.

"It made a big impact in his friends and himself and the way he wakes up every morning now and happy, cheerful, saying, 'Hey, I did something good. I did something for the school,'" said Yvonne Solis, the mother of a clothing bank student worker.

The clothing bank is a real positive for a school that still is working to recover from vandalism that caused almost a million dollars damage last month.



It has only been open for one month, but it has had an impact. Donations keep growing from a community that wants to help.



"All wanting to give back and be a part of bring that community back to Pueblo and making us a lot stronger despite the vandalism here," said Pueblo Instructional Specialist Miguel Sandoval.

The students at the clothing bank are certainly an important part of Pueblo's strength.

Jarod has his customer service skills down pat.

"Saying, hey, I hope they come back and being with a great attitude and a great smile on your face," Jarod said.

The Pueblo Magnet High School Clothing bank is open to the public on Wednesday's from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. or by appointment .

If you would like to donate, these are some of the items the Pueblo clothing bank needs:

Shirts

Pants

Jackets

Socks

Shoes

Housewares

Toys

Books

Hygiene Products

If you have questions or would like to donate, you're asked to call 225-4475.

If you'd prefer email, write to: Miguel.sandoval@tusd1.org or Derek.gunnels@tusd1.org.

