GuessWhosBackAZ: Arizona Lottery mounts giant picks at 5 locations

One of the picks is in downtown Phoenix. (Source: Arizona Lottery)

What is that giant pick doing at McKale Center? No one but the Arizona Lottery knows at the moment.

According to a release from the Arizona Lottery, there will be a special announcement on Monday, Feb. 13.

The public has a chance to win $1,000, all they have to do is take a photo with the giant pick and submit it (with the hastag #GuessWhosBackAZ) to guesswhosbackaz.com. The public will be able to vote on photos, to help determine the winner.

There are four additional giant picks at various locations in the Phoenix area.

