Tucson police arrest suspects in hookah lounge shooting

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Two men are in custody, and face charges in connection to a Dec. 31, 2016 at the Moonlight Hookah Lounge on 22nd Street near Swan Road.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department two men identified as 21-year-old Tiras Hamilton-Morris and 19-year-old Isaiah Stewart were arrested on Feb. 4.

They face the following charges - two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated assault with a serious physical injury. Stewart faces an additional charge of prohibited possessor.

The incident began on Dec. 31, when a group of people tried to enter a business, but were denied. According to Sgt. Dugan the group went to the parking lot where a fight broke out. Several shots were fired and two men were hit. One suffered life-threatening injuries and the other non-life threatening injuries.

