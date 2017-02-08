Tucson police arrest suspects in hookah lounge shooting - Tucson News Now

Tucson police arrest suspects in hookah lounge shooting

By Tucson News Now Staff
Tiras Hamilton-Morris (Source: Tucson Police Department) Tiras Hamilton-Morris (Source: Tucson Police Department)
Isaiah Stewart (Source: Tucson Police Department) Isaiah Stewart (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Two men are in custody, and face charges in connection to a Dec. 31, 2016 at the Moonlight Hookah Lounge on 22nd Street near Swan Road. 

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department two men identified as 21-year-old Tiras Hamilton-Morris and 19-year-old Isaiah Stewart were arrested on Feb. 4.  

They face the following charges - two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated assault with a serious physical injury. Stewart faces an additional charge of prohibited possessor.  

The incident began on Dec. 31, when a group of people tried to enter a business, but were denied.  According to Sgt. Dugan the group went to the parking lot where a fight broke out.  Several shots were fired and two men were hit.  One suffered life-threatening injuries and the other non-life threatening injuries.  

