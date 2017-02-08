Suspect returns to scene of midtown standoff, detained

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Tucson police have released the identity of the suspect in of a standoff Wednesday night.

18-year-old Richard Ramos is facing the following charges: domestic violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has been booked into the Pima County Jail.

According to Sgt. Kim Bay of the Tucson Police Department, police responded to a domestic violence call around 6:15 p.m. between siblings in the 1700 block of North Fifth Avenue.

The home where an all-night standoff happened near the @UofA . A man still on the loose @TucsonNewsNow #tucson pic.twitter.com/bBDjZUSsWu — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) February 9, 2017

Officers believed that one of the siblings, was still inside the home and was possibly armed.

But once officers made their way inside, he wasn't there.

During the standoff, police evacuated three homes and shut down streets around the area.

Homes near standoff littered with crime scene tape. Area was evacuated for some time last pm @TucsonNewsNow #tucson pic.twitter.com/AzkyfDhfxc — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) February 9, 2017

Police continued to look for the man until he returned to the home Thursday morning.

