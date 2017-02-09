State of the District for Sunnyside Unified

The leader of Tucson's second largest school district reported improvements have been made, but more needs to be done.

Wednesday night, he addressed a small crowd of educators at Sunnyside High School for his second state of the district speech.

His main message was about hope.



"We know very well our kids can compete and perform at this high level. So this is unacceptable and continues to be a challenge for us," said Steven Holmes, Sunnyside Unified School District superintendent.

Holmes is referring to AZ Merit Test scores. In the 2016 school year only 23 percent of students passed the English Language Arts portion.That's a seven percent increase from the 2015 school year.

For math only 20 percent passed in 2016. That's a four percent increase from the previous year.

Despite the improvements, SUSD still ranks as the poorest performing district in Pima County.

In his last address, Holmes promised improved communication, test scores, and financial stability, all goals he says were accomplished. In his first year he cut nearly $4 million from the budget and added the new strict attendance policy which increased attendance to more than 90 percent.

Tucson News Now spoke with teachers and community members about the superintendent's performance, some agree with the way the district is shaping up.

"I think we're headed in a positive direction. I have seen a lot of growth in our district, especially in the way our employees feel," said Mary Martinez President of the Sunnyside Education Association.

Yolanda Herrera, can feel a difference too, but has some concerns.

"I don't want them to just think they can go back to the taxpayers and ask for more money when there's a crisis," said Herrera.

This year's goals are similar to last year's priorities.

Other topics he addressed included the drop in enrollment, which he plans to fix through better outreach. He also hopes to improve test scores by creating more more teacher training opportunities.

The teacher shortage, like many other districts, is also something he has to deal with. Right now he has a total of 65 teacher vacancies that are currently filled with long-term subs.

