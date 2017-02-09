Missing woman found safe by Tucson police

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

A missing woman who Tucson police feared had been kidnapped has been found safe.

According to Sgt. Kim Bay of the Tucson Police Department, officers found 18-year-old Kattalena Navarro-Hernandez in the 3800 block of North Romero Road.

Great News! Kattalena was found safe by officers in the 3800 blk of N. Romero Rd. More details to follow this am.https://t.co/fTMnsRkNyZ pic.twitter.com/DinDMolsGz — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) February 9, 2017

Navarro-Hernandez was reported missing after three men forced their way into an apartment in the 4800 block of East 29th Street on Wednesday around 11 p.m.

They assaulted a man in the home, then forced Navarro-Hernandez to leave with them.

TPD sent out an alert asking for the public's help in finding her early Thursday morning.

Several men have been taken into custody for questioning.

