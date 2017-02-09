Missing woman found safe by Tucson police - Tucson News Now

Missing woman found safe by Tucson police

By Alison Dorf, Digital Content Producer
Kattalena Navarro-Hernandez (Source: Tucson Police Department) Kattalena Navarro-Hernandez (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A missing woman who Tucson police feared had been kidnapped has been found safe. 

According to Sgt. Kim Bay of the Tucson Police Department, officers found 18-year-old Kattalena Navarro-Hernandez in the 3800 block of North Romero Road.

Navarro-Hernandez was reported missing after three men forced their way into an apartment in the 4800 block of East 29th Street on Wednesday around 11 p.m.  

They assaulted a man in the home, then forced Navarro-Hernandez to leave with them.

TPD sent out an alert asking for the public's help in finding her early Thursday morning. 

Several men have been taken into custody for questioning.

