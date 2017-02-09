Tucson Gem and Mineral Show kicks off at TCC - Tucson News Now

Tucson Gem and Mineral Show kicks off at TCC

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The 2017 Tucson Gem and Mineral Show kicks off Thursday, Feb. 9. 

Considered the biggest event of Tucson's gem shows, the showcase is expected to bring in around 18,000 visitors. 

About 200 dealers will be set up at the Tucson Convention Center selling everything from affordable pieces, to priceless items.

Admission for the show is $13 for adults; children are free.

