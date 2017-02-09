Tucson Gem and Mineral Show kicks off at TCC

The 2017 Tucson Gem and Mineral Show kicks off Thursday, Feb. 9.

Considered the biggest event of Tucson's gem shows, the showcase is expected to bring in around 18,000 visitors.

18,000 people expected to stop by the TCC for the gem show this weekend. Doors open today at 10am. $13 for adults, kids are free #tucson pic.twitter.com/OLy0s4c6Kc — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) February 9, 2017

About 200 dealers will be set up at the Tucson Convention Center selling everything from affordable pieces, to priceless items.

Admission for the show is $13 for adults; children are free.

The #Tucson Gem and Mineral Show kicks off today. I'll be inside the TCC all morning to give you a sneak peek of the show pic.twitter.com/t0nRs5pwUf — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) February 9, 2017

