TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

TOP STORIES

1. TPD LOOKING FOR SUSPECT IN STANDOFF

Tucson police are looking for the suspect in a standoff that prompted several homes to be evacuated Wednesday night. http://bit.ly/2kLmTaD

According to Sgt. Kim Bay of the Tucson Police Department, police responded to a domestic violence call around 6:15 p.m. between siblings in the 1700 block of North Fifth Avenue.

HAPPENING NOW: @Tucson_Police on the scene of a SWAT situation in midtown near the @UofA More details on #KOLD at 10 https://t.co/05GyYi8YP5 pic.twitter.com/72B9PAOYdQ — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) February 9, 2017

Officers believed that one of the siblings, was still inside the home and was possibly armed.

But once officers made their way inside, he wasn't there.

No one was injured, and no one has been arrested.

2. TPD ARREST SUSPECTS IN HOOKAH LOUNGE SHOOTING

Two men are facing charges in connection to a December 2016 shooting at the Moonlight Hookah Lounge on 22nd Street near Swan Road. http://bit.ly/2k7hvMO

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, 21-year-old Tiras Hamilton-Morris and 19-year-old Isaiah Stewart were arrested on Feb. 4.

Tucson police arrest suspects in hookah lounge shooting https://t.co/z7rV0hC0AU pic.twitter.com/ZMMh0evpxi — TucsonNewsNow (@TucsonNewsNow) February 9, 2017

The incident began on Dec. 31, when a group of people tried to enter the business, but were denied.

According to Sgt. Dugan, the group went to the parking lot where a fight broke out.

Several shots were fired and two men were hit. One suffered life-threatening injuries and the other non-life threatening injuries.

3. CHILD DIES FROM FLU-RELATED ILLNESS IN PIMA COUNTY

The Pima County Health Department and the Arizona Department of Health Services said a child has died as the result of a flu-related illness. http://bit.ly/2k7wUwB

According to a news release, the child died because of a systemic bacterial infection complicated by the flu virus. It is the first pediatric flu-related death in Arizona this season.

Officials recommend that everyone aged 6 months and older be vaccinated.

HAPPENING TODAY

The main event for the Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show begins!

Thousands of dealers are setting up shop at the Tucson Convention Center.

18,000 people expected to stop by the TCC for the gem show this weekend. Doors open today at 10am. $13 for adults, kids are free #tucson pic.twitter.com/OLy0s4c6Kc — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) February 9, 2017

Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild will host opening ceremonies.

This weekend is the last weekender to check out the gem show.

Tickets for TCC's event are $13. Kids are free.

WEATHER

Record-breaking heat is possible today as temperatures quickly warm up to the mid to high-80s.

The record for today is 84 degrees, but we could see temperatures as high as 87!

Tomorrow is the same thing, with temperatures expected to hit 88 degrees.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

