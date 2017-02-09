Cymry DeBoucher planting the seeds of success at Canyon Del Oro

There’s a teacher planting the seeds of success at Canyon del Oro High School.

Cymry DeBoucher is tapping into the talents of each student to make sure their future is a bright one.

From art class to helping students with college, DeBoucher is helping students look toward the future.

"She bases her lessons around what we need to do and what will help us in the future," said Eddie Vargas.

DeBoucher has a different twist on how she teaches, whether it’s art and film class, or her honors internship class.

"I like to start with where the student is and then pull them toward the content,” DeBoucher said.

Her students have nothing but positive things to say about her.

"Her enthusiasm for me kind of helps me get enthusiastic, tells me that there's people who actually do care,” Vargas said.

"She's one of the most enthusiastic teachers most engrossed in her job as a teacher. That's what she loves to do more than anything else,” Haley Basye.

Basye, who is a senior, says thanks to DeBoucher, she has a better idea of what she wants to do in the future.

Other students agreed.

"I was able to intern for an OB-GYN and she really allowed me to do that to find that resource to really see if I wanted to do that,” said Haley Arnold.

That’s what DeBoucher wants teens to learn, skills they can apply out in the real world.

"Students will come bounding across campus and say Mrs. DeBoucher I just got a scholarship and it was all because of the interview skills I learned," DeBoucher said.

It's those rewarding moments that will keep her coming back to class for decades.

"We have this saying that every day is a great day to be a 'Dorado' and it sounds dumb, but I'm going to choke up a bit, but we really feel that," she said.

