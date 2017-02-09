Tucson police seek armed robbery suspect

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Tucson police are looking for the suspect who robbed a Circle K near Fort Lowell Road and Stone Avenue.

Police say it happened around 6:15 a.m.

The woman implied she had a weapon, then fled on foot.

Police have not yet released a description, or what she stole.

