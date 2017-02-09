Homeland Security secretary tours southern Arizona border

Contamination can be a major problem for food banks, when much of their supply comes from grocery store donations. Lou Medran with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona said quality control is a rigorous process.
The U.S. Marshals Service in Tucson announced Saturday that 37-year-old Danion Scott was deported back to the U.S. from Mexico after being arrested in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.
Several emergency and law enforcement agencies rescued an injured hiker in Ramsey Canyon, Saturday afternoon.
Close friends of 13-year old Jayden Glomb held an emotional vigil on Friday night near the area where her body was found near Vail.
He was homeless at 15, but went on to graduate with three degrees from the University of Arizona.
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.
South Korea says rival North Korea launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile.
