Homeland Security secretary tours southern Arizona border

Department of Homeland Security Sec. John Kelly (left) tours southern Arizona with Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday, Feb. 9. (Source: Twitter) Department of Homeland Security Sec. John Kelly (left) tours southern Arizona with Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday, Feb. 9. (Source: Twitter)
NOGALES, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

In an effort to discuss border improvements, the Department of Homeland Security secretary visited southern Arizona on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Secretary John Kelly toured the border in Nogales, AZ, along with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. The pair were to meet with DHS employees, as well as state and local law enforcement officials.

According to Kelly's press office, the group was scheduled to tour security operations, and discuss the administration's efforts to improve security along the border. The schedule shows them meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Nogales Border Patrol Station.

Kelly's tour of the border will continue Friday with a trip to California. His office says he will meet with federal, state and local law enforcement officials at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Ysidro, CA.

