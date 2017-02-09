Homeland Security secretary tours southern Arizona border

Department of Homeland Security Sec. John Kelly (left) tours southern Arizona with Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday, Feb. 9. (Source: Twitter)

In an effort to discuss border improvements, the Department of Homeland Security secretary visited southern Arizona on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Secretary John Kelly toured the border in Nogales, AZ, along with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. The pair were to meet with DHS employees, as well as state and local law enforcement officials.

According to Kelly's press office, the group was scheduled to tour security operations, and discuss the administration's efforts to improve security along the border. The schedule shows them meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Nogales Border Patrol Station.

Great to speak with one of our many hardworking port officers here in Nogales pic.twitter.com/WNbMc80b2i — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 9, 2017

Spoke with #Nogales Mayor today who says security already tight enough; these towers included, monitoring everything on both sides of wall. pic.twitter.com/cHaTPwctYv — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) February 9, 2017

Kelly's tour of the border will continue Friday with a trip to California. His office says he will meet with federal, state and local law enforcement officials at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Ysidro, CA.

Tucson News Now's Evan Schrieber is in Nogales. You can follow him on Twitter at @SchreiberEvan.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.