FC Tucson reschedules scrimmage with MLS team

By Tucson News Now Staff
ORO VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

FC Tucson has rescheduled its scrimmage with New York Red Bulls in Oro Valley.

According to Tim Towle of FC Tucson, the scrimmage will be played at Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive, at 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11. The scrimmage was originally scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12.

The public is invited to the scrimmage, which is free of charge. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs because seating is limited to the west side of Field 1.

The New York Red Bulls are a member of Major League Soccer based in Harrison, NJ.

The semi-professional club FC Tucson plays in the Premier Development League's Western Conference. The team plays its home matches at Kino Sports Complex.

