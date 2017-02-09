Man arrested on child sex crime charges

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

A man wanted in Pima County on child sex crime charges was arrested Sunday, Feb. 5 after allegedly sneaking into the country, authorities said.

Border Patrol said Jesus Ramon Salcido-Antunez, 43, was arrested near Naco, AZ. According to a Customs and Border Protection news release, Salcido-Antunez is from Mexico and had entered the U.S. illegally.

Salcido-Antunez was wanted in Pima County for multiple child-related sexual offenses and was turned over to the Pima County Sheriff Department.

According to the PCSD's website, Salcido-Antunez is being held on a $50,000 bond.

