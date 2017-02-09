Police investigating day's 2nd armed robbery, each with female suspect

Tucson police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery on Thursday morning, Feb. 9.

The Jack in the Box on North Campbell Avenue near East Fort Lowell Road was robbed at about 8 a.m. This incident followed by about 90 minutes another armed robbery of a Circle K at North Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell.

Sgt. Kim Bay of the Tucson Police Department says it is unclear if these robberies are related.

The suspect in the Jack in the Box robbery is described as a white woman. She had a gun, but no one was injured.

In the Circle K robbery, the suspect is also a woman who implied she had a gun. No further suspect descriptions were immediately available.

