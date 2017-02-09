Poll: People trust Trump administration more than media

A poll released Tuesday, Feb. 7, suggests Americans trust the Trump administration more than the news media.

Emerson College Polling reported 49 percent of the registered voters polled said they consider the administration to be truthful. Only 39 percent said they felt the news media is truthful.

Political affiliation weighed heavily on the voters' answers:

• 91 percent of the Republicans who responded to the poll said they consider the media to be untruthful and 89 percent said they believe the Trump administration is truthful.

• 77 percent of the Democrats polled said they think the Trump administration is untruthful while 69 percent said they trust the media.

The Emerson poll found at least one thing a majority could agree on -- the nomination of Betsy DeVos to the post of Secretary of Education.

More than half of registered voters opposed her nomination with 15 percent still undecided.

Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon didn't fare well in the poll either.

Less than 40 percent of the responders said they have a favorable view of Conway while Bannon was viewed favorably by only 34 percent.

