PCSD offering R.A.D. refresher course

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is offering a refresher course in the Rape Aggression Defense class.  

This class is free, thanks to a grant from the Department of Justice.  

R.A.D. Systems was founded in 1989 with the belief that self-defense should be easy to learn, easy to retain, and relatively easy to employ during a confrontation. The classes are designed to empower females 12 years and older to fight against sexual assaults and attacks. 

The six hour refresher course is open to those who have taken a previous R.A.D. class.  

Interested in the refresher?  Sign up here online: http://www.pimasheriff.org/department-services/rad; a R.A.D. coordinator will contact you.  

Classes fill up quickly. Courses on Feb. 11 and 18 are full, but there are two other dates that are still open, so don't wait too long to decide.  

Any questions please call the PCSD Community Resources Unit at (520) 351-4615.

