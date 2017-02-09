Gem show's main event draws large crowds to see Minerals of Midwest

The Tucson Gem and Mineral Show opened at the Tucson Convention Center Thursday morning, Feb. 9, and will run through the weekend.

It's the main show at the Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase and first opened in 1946.

The theme of this year's show is Minerals of the Midwest.

The show has had a theme since the beginning but has never featured minerals from America's heartland.

"They've worked on us for many years to make this our theme," said Peter Megaw, the show co-chair. "They put their minerals where their mouth is and we've had an enormous turnout of collectors from the Midwest."

It might be the weather, the better economy or it might be the choice of themes that might be responsible for the large crowds who gathered this year.

"This show, this year, and it's subjective at this point, but everybody is talking about this could be the biggest show ever," Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild said after opening the show. "The most people and the most activity."

The woolly mammoth in the lobby gathered a lot of attention as did the the Tyrannosaurus rex in the arena but the real stars of the show are the gems and minerals.

"This is the biggest show in the world," said Dan Weinrich, a dealer from Missouri. "We do other shows but this is it, this is the granddaddy of them all."

Most of the minerals found in the Midwest can be found all over the world but it seems for some, the minerals of the Midwest sparkle a little bit more.

"What really sets minerals from the Midwest apart is the Midwesterners," Megaw said. "Because people from the Midwest tend to be very proud they're from the Midwest."

